Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGolf NewsWATCH: Tiger Woods 'drops mic' after blitzing long drive

Golf News

WATCH: Tiger Woods 'drops mic' after blitzing long drive

By bunkered.co.uk21 May, 2018
Tiger Woods
Tiger Mic Drop

Since Tiger Woods made his comeback to professional golf at the end of 2017, it's been clear that one attribute he hasn't lost is his length off the tee.

Driving accuracy, on the other hand, is a different story.

Anyway, at the weekend, Woods hosted the 20th annual Tiger Jam which, managed by TGR Live, has been an instrumental fundraiser for the educational programmes of TGR Foundation.

At a golf event Woods teed it up in at Shadow Creek Golf Course, he was challenged to a long drive contest by World Long Drive competitor Troy Mullins.

The result? Woods absolutely smoked one, turned around and walked off, 'dropping the mic' in the process. Watch the video below.

After a promising T11 finish at the Players Championship, Woods returns to action next week at the Memorial Tournament before teeing it up in the US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Golf News

Golf News

WATCH: Tiger Woods 'drops mic' after blitzing long drive
Watch

By bunkered.co.uk

Miguel Angel Jimenez wins first senior major title
New

By Martin Inglis

Man arrested after shots fired at Trump golf course
donald trump

By Michael McEwan

Golfer, 93, makes hole-in-one... then retires
Hole-In-One

By Martin Inglis

Lee Westwood makes huge donation to Edinburgh charity shop
Lee Westwood

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
Tiger Woods

By David Cunninghame

Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Review

By Michael McEwan

Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Scottish Open

By bunkered.co.uk

Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy
Padraig Harrington

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How to create more body turn
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below