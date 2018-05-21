WATCH: Tiger Woods 'drops mic' after blitzing long drive

Since Tiger Woods made his comeback to professional golf at the end of 2017, it's been clear that one attribute he hasn't lost is his length off the tee.



Driving accuracy, on the other hand, is a different story.

Anyway, at the weekend, Woods hosted the 20th annual Tiger Jam which, managed by TGR Live, has been an instrumental fundraiser for the educational programmes of TGR Foundation.

At a golf event Woods teed it up in at Shadow Creek Golf Course, he was challenged to a long drive contest by World Long Drive competitor Troy Mullins.



The result? Woods absolutely smoked one, turned around and walked off, 'dropping the mic' in the process. Watch the video below.



After a promising T11 finish at the Players Championship, Woods returns to action next week at the Memorial Tournament before teeing it up in the US Open at Shinnecock Hills.