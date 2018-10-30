search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH: Trailer drops for Tiger vs Phil preview show

Golf News

WATCH: Trailer drops for Tiger vs Phil preview show

By bunkered.co.uk30 October, 2018
The Match Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson Shadow Creek Las Vegas golf on TV HBO
Tiger Woods

The Tiger vs Phil $9 million showdown in Las Vegas next month hasn't exactly got the pulses of the majority of golf fans racing, has it?

Mickelson appeared during an NBA match last week to give 'The Match' some more promotion to the wider US audience and, to continue on that trend, it seems like a preview show is going to be on HBO on November 13 in the build-up.

• OPINION: Tiger vs Phil - 'The whole thing stinks'

• One pro has ZERO interest in Tiger vs Phil

A trailer dropped on social media yesterday, hinting that the show well delve into the background of the Woods/Mickelson rivalry and, we're pretty sure you'll agree that the trailer is rather OTT and manufactured.

'The Match' has been widely criticised since it was announced. Whether it’s the $9 million winner-takes-all prize fund contested between two of the richest sportsmen in America, the fact there are no public tickets for the match or the fact that it is only available to watch on a pay-per-view TV channel, to say golf fans haven’t been best impressed by the build-up would be an understatement.

Woods and Mickelson will go head-to-head in 'The Match' on the Friday of Thanksgiving weekend (November 23) at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

Related Articles - The Match

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - Shadow Creek

Related Articles - Las Vegas

Related Articles - golf on TV

Golf News

Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2018 officially underway
Golfers invited to attend Scottish Golf conference
Darren Clarke speaks out on golf's big-hitting generation
Padraig Harrington reveals who he had 'awful' Ryder Cup partnership with
Highlands course project set for public inquiry

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Ball position and takeaway
Watch
play button
Don’t shorten your swing says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
See all videos right arrow