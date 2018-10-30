WATCH: Trailer drops for Tiger vs Phil preview show

The Tiger vs Phil $9 million showdown in Las Vegas next month hasn't exactly got the pulses of the majority of golf fans racing, has it?



Mickelson appeared during an NBA match last week to give 'The Match' some more promotion to the wider US audience and, to continue on that trend, it seems like a preview show is going to be on HBO on November 13 in the build-up.

• OPINION: Tiger vs Phil - 'The whole thing stinks'

• One pro has ZERO interest in Tiger vs Phil



A trailer dropped on social media yesterday, hinting that the show well delve into the background of the Woods/Mickelson rivalry and, we're pretty sure you'll agree that the trailer is rather OTT and manufactured.



Step inside one of the greatest rivalries in sports before their winner-takes-all event.



24/7 The Match: Tiger vs. Phil debuts November 13. #247TheMatchpic.twitter.com/UOadeOmQwk — HBO (@HBO) October 29, 2018

'The Match' has been widely criticised since it was announced. Whether it’s the $9 million winner-takes-all prize fund contested between two of the richest sportsmen in America, the fact there are no public tickets for the match or the fact that it is only available to watch on a pay-per-view TV channel, to say golf fans haven’t been best impressed by the build-up would be an understatement.

Woods and Mickelson will go head-to-head in 'The Match' on the Friday of Thanksgiving weekend (November 23) at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.