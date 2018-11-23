search
WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton smashes up tee box after wayward drive

Golf News

WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton smashes up tee box after wayward drive

By bunkered.co.uk23 November, 2018
Tyrrell Hatton

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past 18 months, you're probably aware that Tyrrell Hatton has a bit of a feisty on-course temper.

Once again, it was under the microscope, this time at the World Cup of Golf at The Metropolitan Golf Club, where he is competing for England alongside Ian Poulter.

In brutal weather conditions on day two and playing in the tougher foursomes format, Hatton pulled his tee shot deep into trees and used the wooden tee box to take out his anger on.

Check out the clip below.

Hatton and Poulter were forced to take a penalty drop as a result, leading to a bogey en route to a two-over-par 74. It dropped the first round leaders into a tie for third, two shots behind joint leaders Belgium (Thomas Pieters/Thomas Detry) and South Korea (Byeong Hun An/Si Woo Kim).

As for Scotland, the duo of Russell Knox and Martin Laird rose up the leaderboard after they combined for a one-under-par 71. They're currently T8 and four shots off the lead.

