WATCH: Westwood fights back tears after Nedbank win

Golf News

WATCH: Westwood fights back tears after Nedbank win

By Michael McEwan11 November, 2018
Lee Westwood Nedbank Golf Challenge European Tour Race to Dubai Sergio Garcia Sky Sports Twitter
Lee Westwood Nedbank

Lee Westwood was almost reduced to tears after winning the Nedbank Golf Challenge – his 24th European Tour title and first for four-and-a-half years. 

The 45-year-old Englishman, who now moves into eighth place in all-time victories on the tour, carded a bogey-free final round of 64 to win by three shots from 54-hole leader Sergio Garcia.

It was former world No.1 Westwood’s first win since the Maybank Malaysian Open in April 2014 and, speaking to Sky Sports’ Tim Barter in the aftermath, his emotions came spilling out.

Watch the footage here:

Westwood has now moved to 16th on the Race To Dubai with one event – next week’s DP World Tour Championship – left to play.

Incidentally, this was a third Nedbank victory for Westwood, who won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011. 

