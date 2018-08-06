search
WATCH: Wildfire wreaks havoc at UK course

WATCH: Wildfire wreaks havoc at UK course

By bunkered.co.uk06 August, 2018
Amateur Golf England Golf Burnham-on-Sea Burnham & Berrow Golf Club Somerset Fire
Firefighters were called to one of south-west England's leading courses yesterday afternoon after a wildfire torched a large chunk of the course.

Crews were called to Burnham & Berrow Golf Club in Somerset - deemed the best course in the county by leading review site Top 100 Golf Courses - at 3.56pm after the fire broke out while players were out on the course.

The fire started close to the reservoir, which is situated behind the 13th tee and, according to the club's head professional Graham Coombe, burnt all of the rough between the seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth, 11th and 12th hole.

• Wildfire hits PGA Tour venue hours after event finishes

He added: "It's a sad day at Burnham & Berrow Golf Club. Thankfully the fire has now been contained by our terrific fire service but both courses will reopen tomorrow 'business as usual'.

A statement from Burnham-on-Sea Fire Station added: "Crews made good progress over a period of time, stopping the fire reaching gorse along the sea front which could have led to a further protracted incident.

"Once the fire was extinguished crews continued to damp down any further hotspots before leaving the incident. This incident covered approximately five acres of land destroyed by fire.

"Our thanks to Burnham & Berrow Golf Club for the supply of drinking water and fire ground catering, this was a hot and demanding incident for our crews.

"Please stay safe during the hot weather."

