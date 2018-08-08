search
HomeGolf News"We want him on the team" - Tiger Woods backs rookie for Ryder Cup

Golf News

"We want him on the team" - Tiger Woods backs rookie for Ryder Cup

By Michael McEwan08 August, 2018
This week’s US PGA Championship is the final opportunity for American players to qualify for the Ryder Cup, with the top eight ranked players at the close of play this weekend guaranteed a place on the charter to Paris next month

As it stands, only four players – Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed – have already qualified, with Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth almost certain to join them.

That leaves two automatic places up for grabs and, speaking to the media ahead of the final men’s major of the season, vice-captain Tiger Woods admitted that there is one player that he, captain Jim Furyk and the rest of the US backroom team want on the side.

Bryson DeChambeau

Two-time PGA Tour winner DeChambeau is currently sitting ninth on the US points list and, according to Woods, there’s a lot more to the 24-year-old Californian than his idiosyncratic approach to the game.

Bryson De Chambeau Aug 8

“Bryson is very analytical, as we all know, but what most of the guys don't know is how competitive he is,” said Woods. “He is very fiery, very competitive, and that's the type of person we want on the team.

“We want someone who is fiery, who will bleed red, white and blue. We want those type of players on the team. Right now, I think he's sitting at ninth and needs to have a good week to get in automatically. But we want him on that team.

“He's playing great this year, and he's been very consistent and he's still got a little bit of work to do to get on the team automatically, but again we're definitely looking at him as a pick as well.”

