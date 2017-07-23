There are no results available.
Weather update for the Open final round

By Bunkered Golf Magazine23 July, 2017
With the exception of Friday afternoon, there hasn't been too much to complain about regarding the weather at this year's Open.

But what is it shaping up to be like by the time the leaders tee off? As Jordan Spieth prepares to tee off with Matt Kuchar at 2.30pm with a three-shot lead and in pursuit of the third leg of the career grand slam, the weather has the potential to throw a few spanners in the works.

Admittedly, things are very calm at the moment with Aaron Baddeley proving the course is there to be attacked with a six-under-par 64.

However, by 4pm - when the leaders will be approaching the midway point in their rounds - the wind is expected to increase from 10mph in the morning and early afternoon to in excess of 20mph.

By 5pm, gusts of 27mph are expected, while there will be extra emphasis on the leaders to play at a reasonable pace with heavy rain forecast between 6pm and 8pm. By 6pm though, the leaders should be almost finished their rounds.

