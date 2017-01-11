Web.com Tour pro loses 32 balls at event

An English pro was quoted by the Web.com Tour as losing 32 golf balls as he shot rounds of 91 and 95 to miss the cut in season opener the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.

Played in extremely strong winds and hurricane-like conditions, former world No.3 amateur Greg Eason was 42-over-par for his two rounds.

"I started with 36 golf balls. I ended with four."@GregEasonGolf may have shot 91-95, but he didn't quit. A lesson for us all.pic.twitter.com/TxwbYpU114 — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) January 10, 2017

Eason, however, wasn’t the only one who has struggled in the event – which finishes today – as it saw the highest cut line in the Web.com Tour ’s history at 11-over-par.

Sixteen other players were 20-over-par or worse for their two rounds in the event.

Scotland’s Jimmy Gunn (below) did make the cut and he is currently T48 on 12-over-par with four holes of his third round still to complete.

Nicholas Thompson leads the event on two-under-par after a remarkable five-under-par 67 in the second round.

He currently leads Canadian Corey Conners by two shots.

If you’re in any doubt as to why the event is producing such high scores, watch these videos.

Why is the 12th hole playing so tough this week? Judge for yourself. pic.twitter.com/DJ0h6AvvoM — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) January 10, 2017

High winds = high scores. An opening day unlike any other @BahamasWebTour pic.twitter.com/frcu6z8kvz — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) January 9, 2017

It's not about how you lose your hat. It's about how you recover. pic.twitter.com/r7sqZolEO6 — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) January 9, 2017

