Web.com Tour pro records decuple-bogey

An English pro made the highest recorded score on a hole in Web.com Tour history after a decuple-bogey.

Playing in the Great Abaco Classic in the Bahamas, Greg Eason was eight-over-par for his round before arriving at the par-5 18th.

It was there where he made a 15, meaning he posted an 18-over-par round of 90.

This was Eason’s third round of 2017 and, as yet, hasn’t broken 90.

You may remember that it was Eason – a former world No.3 amateur – who claimed to have lost 32 balls two weeks ago in two rounds of the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.

He posted rounds of 91 and 95 in the event which was plagued by ‘hurricane-like’ winds.

The Englishman is clearly having a hard time of it at the moment, so let’s hope he gets through this rough patch over the coming weeks and months.

