We’re hiring!

Love golf? Love golf equipment? Love writing and talking about golf equipment? Get in touch now as we’re looking to add to our team.

If you know your MOI from your COR and the difference between ‘there’, ‘they’re’ and ‘their’, you could be the person we’re looking for.

Here’s the full job spec. If you’re interested, please get in touch.

JOB TITLE



Staff Writer

JOB DESCRIPTION

PSP Media Group, publishers of bunkered – the biggest-selling golf magazine in Scotland – is looking for a passionate, ambitious Staff Writer to join its editorial team.

This is an excellent opportunity to join PSP Media Group’s strong portfolio of golf titles, focusing mainly on the ever-changing golf equipment market.

The ideal candidate must be enthusiastic and willing to be the face of our equipment content across all channels. A high level of enthusiasm and confidence is a prerequisite to the job.

YOU MUST

• LOVE golf and play golf

• Have the ability to write crisp and engaging copy, both in print and online

• Have a good knowledge and interest in exploring golf’s latest trends

• Be knowledgeable and interested in golf equipment and have the ability to generate AND produce video content

• Be inventive and engaging with your content

• Be able to turn your hand to writing everything from full-length features to eye-catching tweets

• Must have the ability and willingness to engage heavily via social media

YOU WILL

• Have an outgoing and confident approach to life

• Have some journalism experience

• Be comfortable in front of the camera

• Have a driving licence and own a car

PLEASE INCLUDE

• Your CV, covering letter, up-to-date photograph and current salary

The closing date for applications is December 12, 2016, at 5.30pm.

Contact: Bryce Ritchie

Phone: 0141 353 2222 / Email: bryce.ritchie@psp.uk.net

