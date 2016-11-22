We’re hiring!

If you know your MOI from your COR and the difference between ‘there’, ‘they’re’ and ‘their’, you could be the person we’re looking for.
Here’s the full job spec. If you’re interested, please get in touch.
JOB TITLE
Staff Writer
JOB DESCRIPTION
PSP Media Group, publishers of bunkered – the biggest-selling golf magazine in Scotland – is looking for a passionate, ambitious Staff Writer to join its editorial team.
This is an excellent opportunity to join PSP Media Group’s strong portfolio of golf titles, focusing mainly on the ever-changing golf equipment market.
The ideal candidate must be enthusiastic and willing to be the face of our equipment content across all channels. A high level of enthusiasm and confidence is a prerequisite to the job.
YOU MUST
• LOVE golf and play golf
• Have the ability to write crisp and engaging copy, both in print and online
• Have a good knowledge and interest in exploring golf’s latest trends
• Be knowledgeable and interested in golf equipment and have the ability to generate AND produce video content
• Be inventive and engaging with your content
• Be able to turn your hand to writing everything from full-length features to eye-catching tweets
• Must have the ability and willingness to engage heavily via social media
YOU WILL
• Have an outgoing and confident approach to life
• Have some journalism experience
• Be comfortable in front of the camera
• Have a driving licence and own a car
PLEASE INCLUDE
• Your CV, covering letter, up-to-date photograph and current salary
The closing date for applications is December 12, 2016, at 5.30pm.
Contact: Bryce Ritchie
Phone: 0141 353 2222 / Email: bryce.ritchie@psp.uk.net
Gordon Hindley
January 30, 2017 at 12:15 pm
Not particularly interested in golf equipment to be honest as I think its need is over rated at times for amateurs. That said it can be fun trying something new, the problem is trying too many things and satisfying nothing because you never stick to something.
My interest is in promoting the 600 courses in Scotland, given the majority of Scottish golfer will play on average 20% of them in their lifetime I feel it is something that needs promoted by Bunkered. An informative promotional approach to playing some of the countries quirky yet sometimes unheard of venues as well as some hidden gems is well overdue. It is something visit Scotland, The R& A the newly formed Scottish Golf organisation should be promoting. From men’s social outing, annual break to Family friendly 9 hole belters this is the future. Untapped markets such as father son, mother daughter, B.R.I.C and new arrives from different cultures could be flourishing on all these courses the mostly elitist clubs hope we will play on keep us from spoiling their lion share of 78% of the golfing income from a representation of just 12% of all Scottish clubs. Come on the wee clubs and lets sample the remainder, that’s what I say. Happy to be a roving reporter and visit them all promoting Scottish Golf, packages and accommodation through Bunkered for a good cause, keeping the other clubs alive!