Westerwood launches exciting new quick golf format

A new, quick golf competition format, ideally suited for those wanting to play after work, has been introduced by the Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort, near Glasgow.



Westerwood's ‘Evening Eights' competition is open to both members and visitors and comprises an eight-hole Stableford competition on holes one and 12-18. And, in a unique twist, to encourage quick play, anybody completing their round in under an hour-and-a-half is rewarded with a bonus Stableford point.

What's more, participants can also enjoy a free post-round beer or soft drink, while there are weekly prizes to be won until the end of September.

The format was originally conceived to promote twilight golf during the late summer but has been extended to allow members to play at any time during the day, while visitors may tee off any time between 5pm and 8pm, subject to availability.

The cost of a round in the ‘Evening Eights' is £6 for a member and just £10 for visitors.

Daryn Cochrane, golf operations manager at the Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort, explained: "There continues to be increasing time pressure on golfers so leisure time is at a premium. But people still want to play golf, so we came up with this concept which works well with the layout of our course.

"The league format runs until the end of September with the top eight then going into a knockout format. But the opportunity is also there for people to play whenever they wish to put themselves in the frame for the weekly prizes - and, of course, to have fun and stay fit in the process."

To book a tee-time in Westerwood's Evening Eights, please call the pro shop on 01236 860720 or email westerwoodgolf@qhotels.co.uk.