WGC-HSBC Champions: Fantasy Five To Watch

Golf’s two main tours head east this week for the WGC-HSBC Champions, where a host of the world’s top players are in action and will earn DOUBLE POINTS for your team.

Not only that, this week is also a bunkered Fantasy Golf ’18 Hot Week, where the manager whose team scores the most points will win a brand new TaylorMade M4 driver.

So, who are the players to watch? Who are the guys you need to put in your team or risk missing out on vital points at this late stage in the competition?

Over the next few pages, we run the rule over the players who you simply cannot afford to ignore.

Click the Next button to get going…