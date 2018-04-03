What is kickpoint in a golf shaft?

Kickpoint is a term that is often used when describing the plethora golf shafts available on the market, but we’re pretty sure most of you will be asking, what on earth does it mean?



When looking through the specs sheets or custom shaft options for the latest clubs you will often find the term kickpoint in amongst all of the information. The term refers to the point at which a shaft bends the most. It is used to help describe the kind of trajectory and launch angle a specific shaft is likely to promote.



There are three kind of kickpoints; high, middle and low. As you would expect with the high option, the kickpoint is higher on the shaft, closer to the grip. With the low it is closer to clubhead, and the middle option near the middle of the shaft’s length. All three of these points will, however, be relatively close to middle of the shaft.

So how does the kickpoint impact performance and trajectory? In general, shafts with a lower kickpoint will launch higher and promote a higher ball flight, while those with a higher kickpoint will produce a lower launch angle for a penetrating flight.

Although kickpoint is a good guide for how a shaft has been designed to perform, there are many other factors that will affect both your launch angle and trajectory, so don't expect a towering ball flight all of a sudden if you switch to shaft with a low kickpoint.

