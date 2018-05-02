What is MOI in golf?

MOI is an acronym that will invariably be used when describing the latest golf clubs, but what does it mean?



Well, MOI stands for Moment of Inertia and, in short, it is a measure of a golf club’s resistance to twisting at impact with the ball.

This is an important feature of golf club design, as a club with a high MOI is said to be more forgiving, while a club with a low MOI will be less forgiving.

Picture a ball being struck out of the toe of your driver. On a toe miss-hit the face twists open, resulting in a loss of ball speed and accuracy. If you are using a driver with a low MOI then the negative effects of this off centre strike will be noticeable and lead to a poor shot.



If, however, you have driver with a high MOI , the face will twist less when struck out of the toe, leading to a longer and straighter shot.



Read more - What is COR and what does it stand for?

MOI is one of the key performance aspects of just about any golf club. Manufactures are always looking for new ways to boost MOI in order to deliver more forgiveness to help tighten up your shot dispersion.

Measured in gram cm2, MOI can be increased by altering the mass properties of the club. In general, this is achieved by moving more weight towards the perimeter of the golf club.

One of the forerunners of high-MOI, perimeter weighted, irons were Ping back in the 1980s with their massively popular Eye 2 irons. Their innovative design would become the forerunner to today’s highly forgiving game improvement irons.



Read more - What is Smash Factor?



If you’re looking for a driver with maximum MOI then there are plenty of options that have been designed to help you hit the ball straighter.



There is, however, one standout leader on today’s market. Ping’s G400 Max has a whopping combined MOI (heel/toe and high/low) of over 9,900 cm2. Ping say that is the “most forgiving driver in golf” thanks to its incredible low and far back CG position.