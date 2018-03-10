There are no results available.
What is the Crow's Nest at Augusta National?

By bunkered.co.uk10 March, 2018
The Crow's Nest is an open-plan room on the top floor of the Augusta National Golf Club clubhouse where amateurs have the opportunity to stay during tournament week.

The term ‘Crow's Nest’ comes from the crow’s nest of a ship, which is its highest look-out point. The room itself is small, measuring 30ft x 40ft, and is accessed through a steep and narrow staircase in a small hallway between the Champions Locker Room and Dining Room.

At the top of the staircase, there’s an open-plan living area that includes a games table, sofa and chairs, and a 19-inch television.

Partitions divide the room into four cubicles. Three have space for a single bed and one has two beds, thus providing accommodation for up to five amateurs. One full bathroom and an extra sink rounds out the facilities.

There are special Masters touches. Pictures of famous amateurs who have played in the Masters, including Bobby Jones and Arnold Palmer, adorn the walls, while the bath towels and glasses all bear the Masters logo.

With its traditional look, it’s safe to say that no-one will ever confuse it for a luxury hotel but with its proximity to golfing history and given so many legends of the game have stayed there in the past, it means the experience is a 'must' for any amateur fortunate enough to qualify for the opening men's major of the year.

The list of Masters champions who stayed in the Crow’s Nest when they competed in the event as an amateur includes Jack Nicklaus, Tommy Aaron, Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, Craig Stadler, Mark O’Meara, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

One player fortunate enough to have stayed in the Crow’s Nest is Bradley Neil, who did so in 2015 following his win at the 2014 Amateur Championship.

“It was so special,” he told bunkered.co.uk. “On the night that I stayed, there was me and three other amateurs. On all the old pictures of the Crow’s Nest, they show no TV. Now they’ve got one but it must be only about 19” and me and the other three guys were crowded around watching it.

“All of the old official Masters films were available to watch, starting from 1960. We watched the 1997 Masters when Tiger destroyed it and when he won again in 2005, just to see that chip again. The TV was one modern amenity in a traditional setting, but it wasn’t out of place.

“They don’t really need the TV to be fair. What better thing for an amateur golfer, who lives and breathes the game, than to be sleeping in the historic Crow’s Nest at the best golf club in the world. Every amateur that goes in there, they join an illustrious list including Tiger, and to say I’ve been a part of that is incredibly special.”

