What Sergio Garcia will serve at the Champions Dinner has been revealed

By bunkered.co.uk03 April, 2018
Everybody can stop speculating - we now know what Sergio Garcia will serve at this year's Champions Dinner.

Ben Hogan inaugurated the event in 1952, to which all living Masters champions are invited - and, some time later, it became customary for the defending champion to set the menu for the occasion.

All kinds of weird and wonderful things have been served at the shindig down the years, including wiener schnitzel (Bernhard Langer, 1986); cheeseburgers, fries and milkshakes (Tiger Woods, 1998); haggis, neeps and tatties (Sandy Lyle, 1989); and Moreton bay bugs (Adam Scott, 2014).

When Sergio Garcia won last year's tournament, it was immediately assumed that he would serve paella when this evening came around. This despite the fact that Phil Mickelson served it when he returned as defending champion in 2011 as a nod to two-time former winner Seve Balleteros, who was battling cancer at the time.

To his credit, Garcia has kept quiet about what he plans to serve... until this afternoon, when he revealed his menu on Twitter:

"I’m extremely excited about it," said Sergio. "Obviously it is my first one, but it’s going to be so emotional. It’s going to be such a tremendous honour to sit next to all those amazing champions and to Mr Ridley, the chairman, and listen to some of the stories. I’m hoping that everybody will enjoy it.

"Obviously it’s going to have a lot of Spanish taste to it, with some little tapas to start, but we have a three‑course meal. It’s going to be three of my favorite dishes. So I’m a big fan of Caesar salad. We’re making it a little bit different, a little special. We want to pay a little tribute to all the winners and all the countries that have won the Masters, so we want to add to that salad. We want to add at least one or two you ingredients from every country that has won the Masters, so it’s going to be a little more special and it’s our way of saying thanks to all the winners.

"Then as a main course we’re going to have one of my favourite dishes in Spain, arroz con bogavante. It's going to be a rice dish, not a paella, but it’s going to be a lobster rice dish. It’s kind of like a soup kind of meal. Very delicious, very tasty.  So I hope that everyone enjoys it. I definitely will."

It's hard to imagine Angel Cabrera - who served an Argentinean BBQ when he hosted the dinner in 2010 - being thrilled at the prospect of a salad.

This, meantime, is what Arroz Caldoso de Bogavante typically looks like...

Arroz Caldoso De Bogavante

A Tres Leches Cake? Basically, it's a sponge cake


