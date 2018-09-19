Ryder Cup tee times & pairings

Get ready to set your alarms for an early start to your long weekend of Ryder Cup action!



That's because the timings of the matches for Friday and Saturday have been announced, with the opening fourball match on both days teeing off at 7.10am.

Here are the full list of tee times for all three days of competition.

Ryder Cup tee times

[All times UK]



Friday AM fourballs

Match 1: 7.10am

Match 2: 7.25am

Match 3: 7.40am

Match 4: 7.55am

Friday PM foursomes

Match 1: 12.50pm

Match 2: 1.05pm

Match 3: 1.20pm

Match 4: 1.35pm

Saturday AM fourballs

Match 1: 7.10am

Match 2: 7.25am

Match 3: 7.40am

Match 4: 7.55am

Saturday PM foursomes

Match 1: 12.50pm

Match 2: 1.05pm

Match 3: 1.20pm

Match 4: 1.35pm

Sunday singles

Match 1: 11.05am

Match 2: 11.17am

Match 3: 11.29am

Match 4: 11.41am

Match 5: 11.53am

Match 6: 12.05pm

Match 7: 12.17pm

Match 8: 12.29pm

Match 9: 12.41pm

Match 10: 12.53pm

Match 11: 1.05pm

Match 12: 1.17pm

When is the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony?

The Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 26 at 5pm. During the Opening Ceremony, Ryder Cup captains Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn will also announce their pairings for the Friday morning fourball matches.

When does the Ryder Cup TV coverage start?

Don't worry about missing a single moment of the Ryder Cup action. That's because Sky Sports, which has exclusive rights to the biennial match, will have every shot covered, with coverage starting at 6.30am on Friday and Saturday and 9.30am on Sunday.

