Golf News

Golf News

Ryder Cup tee times & pairings

By bunkered.co.uk17 September, 2018
Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Team Europe Team USA Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony Sky Sports Sky Sports Golf
Ryder Cup Trophy

Get ready to set your alarms for an early start to your long weekend of Ryder Cup action!

That's because the timings of the matches for Friday and Saturday have been announced, with the opening fourball match on both days teeing off at 7.10am.

Here are the full list of tee times for all three days of competition.

• How to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup on TV

Ryder Cup tee times

[All times UK]

Friday AM fourballs

Match 1: 7.10am
Match 2: 7.25am
Match 3: 7.40am
Match 4: 7.55am

Friday PM foursomes

Match 1: 12.50pm
Match 2: 1.05pm
Match 3: 1.20pm
Match 4: 1.35pm

• French golf administrator delivers brutally honest Ryder Cup assessment

Saturday AM fourballs

Match 1: 7.10am
Match 2: 7.25am
Match 3: 7.40am
Match 4: 7.55am

Saturday PM foursomes

Match 1: 12.50pm
Match 2: 1.05pm
Match 3: 1.20pm
Match 4: 1.35pm

• WATCH: Rory & Co. prank Ryder Cup captain Bjorn

Sunday singles

Match 1: 11.05am
Match 2: 11.17am
Match 3: 11.29am
Match 4: 11.41am
Match 5: 11.53am
Match 6: 12.05pm
Match 7: 12.17pm
Match 8: 12.29pm
Match 9: 12.41pm
Match 10: 12.53pm
Match 11: 1.05pm
Match 12: 1.17pm

When is the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony?

The Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 26 at 5pm. During the Opening Ceremony, Ryder Cup captains Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn will also announce their pairings for the Friday morning fourball matches.

When does the Ryder Cup TV coverage start?

Don't worry about missing a single moment of the Ryder Cup action. That's because Sky Sports, which has exclusive rights to the biennial match, will have every shot covered, with coverage starting at 6.30am on Friday and Saturday and 9.30am on Sunday.

