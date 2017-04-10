What's in the bag of Masters champion Sergio Garcia

He’s finally done it. Sergio Garcia is now a major champion and here is a rundown of the clubs he used to win the green jacket:

Driver: TaylorMade 2017 M2, 9.5°, MRC Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80XTS shaft

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade 2017 M1, 15° & 19°, MRC Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80XTS shaft

We all know how good a ball striker Garcia is and at Augusta he really had his A–game on show. He ranked second in Fairways in Regulation and sixth in driving distance for the week using TaylorMade’s 2017 M2 driver and 2017 M1 fairway woods.

Irons: TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto, 3-PW, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus Tour 130x shaft

These are the same irons he used to claim the Dubai Desert Classic title earlier this year and there is little doubt we’ll all be remembering that incredible 8-iron into 15 for some time. Counterbalancing throughout his set helps him during the transition and with getting the club more on plane. He ranked second in Greens in Regulation, finding the putting surface 75% of the time over the four days.



Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind, 54° & 58°, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus Tour 130x shaft

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red, SuperStroke 1.0P grip

Sergio changed to the Spider Tour red putter at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play as he finds it easier to aim and achieve consistent roll off the face with. He wasn’t the only one using the Spider on Augusta’s lightning quick greens however, as this was the eighth consecutive week that the Spider was the No.1 putter model on the PGA Tour.

Costco’s Kirkland Signature golf balls are back

These balls caused quite the stir when they hit shelves back in October of last year. The four-piece ball with a urethane cover offers tour level performance at a seriously low cost ($29.99 for two dozen balls).

Due to supply chain issues the balls disappeared from Costco stores and it was uncertain as to when they would return to the shelves. Now we have the answer. Last week Costco restocked stores across the U.S. with the balls but as of yet there is no news when they might be coming to the UK.

Rory’s last minute equipment changes

Rory McIlroy raised some eyebrows last week when he was spotted with new woods in the bag during practice rounds at Augusta.



Recently he has been playing with Callaway’s GBB Epic woods but decided to change to TaylorMade’s 2017 M2 fairway woods just before the tournament as they were giving him the lower spin rates he was looking for, but decided to stick with the Callaway driver.

You have the freedom to try what's out there - Rory McIlroy

This is the fourth time since October last year that McIlroy has changed his fairways woods and we’ve also seen him changing other clubs in the bag regularly since Nike’s departure from the hardware market.

"You have the freedom to try what's out there, but again, it would be nice at some point to have a very settled bag where I know what I'm using week‑in, week‑out,” McIlroy said regarding his latest change in equipment.

As late as Wednesday, he was in between the Epic and M2 drivers, as the picture below shows.

Ping unveil limited edition camouflage putters

Thanks to an innovative graphic application process, Ping have been able to unveil two visually striking PLD2 putters, the Camo Ketsch Realtree Xtra, and the Camo Ketsch Muddy Girl.

Both limited edition models are Ping Putting Lab Design (PLD) originals and part of the lab’s efforts to advance new putter design, technology and engineering.