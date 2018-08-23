What’s it like having Tiger back? Justin Thomas explains...

Justin Thomas is kind of a big deal.

World No.3, former No.1, major champion, nine-time PGA Tour winner, has shot a 59… you get the picture.

Still, he’s under no illusions that, when a certain “T. Woods” is around, he and his fellow players are less interesting (for lack of a better word) to the majority of fans.

Appearing on The Jimmy Fallon Show in the US earlier this week, Thomas explained what it’s like to have Tiger back in action after an injury-riddled – and scandal-plagued – few years.

“I had a par putt on 17 on Sunday, about a 5-footer,” Thomas said, describing the final round of last week's US PGA at Bellerive. “At that point, I didn’t really have a chance to win.



"I made the putt and I’m walking off the green and everyone just went nuts. I’m like, ‘That’s weird. Why are they going so crazy?’ I turned around and they put Tiger making another birdie up on the scoreboard.”

That’s what 14 majors, 79 tour wins and 683 weeks at world No.1 gets you!

