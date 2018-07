Spending as much time in one another's company as they do, and with such lucrative fortunes on the line most weeks as there are, it's not surprising that some player-caddie relationships end in blazing arguments rather than a blaze of glory.

Come with us as we look back on some of the most infamous bust-ups and splits between tour pros and their caddies, and why they ended on as sour a note as they did.

Click the 'NEXT' button to get started.