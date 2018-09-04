When will the 2018 Ryder Cup picks be announced?

European captain Thomas Bjorn and his American counterpart Jim Furyk each have four picks to make to complete their Ryder Cup teams.



Those players will join the eight automatic qualifiers on each side to form the sides for the latest edition of the biennial match at Le Golf National later this month.

When will those picks be announced?

Let’s deal with Europe first.

Captain Thomas Bjorn will reveal the identities of all four of his picks in a special live programme on Sky Sports Golf on Wednesday, September 5, at 2pm. We’ve run the rule over those in contention here.



As for America, Jim Furyk will announce the first three of his four picks on Tuesday, September 4, at 10pm (UK time).

He will reveal his fourth and final pick on Monday, September 10, at 2pm (UK time).



