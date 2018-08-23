Where is the 2018 Ryder Cup being played?

The 2018 Ryder Cup – the 42nd edition of the biennial match between the USA and Europe – will be staged in Continental Europe for only the second time in its history, when Le Golf National plays host.



Located in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, southwest of the French capital Paris, Le Golf National opened on October 5, 1990.

Roger Bambuck, the former French Minister of Youth and Sports (and former Olympic bronze medal sprinter), opened the club along with its main championship course L’Albatros course, which was designed by architects Hubert Chesenau and Robert Von Hagge, in collaboration with Pierre Thevenin.

• What has happened to Victor Dubuisson?

• Confirmed: Eight Americans confirmed for Le Golf National



Since 1991, Le Golf National’s L’Albatros course has staged the French Open on the European Tour every year with the exception of 1999 and 2001.

The course, which has been significantly renovated to prepare it for the Ryder Cup, is hugely popular with some of the game’s leading players.

Lee Westwood has descried it as his favourite courses in Europe, whilst Jose Maria Olazabal – the mastermind of the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012 – called it “one of the best I have played.”

• "We want him on the team" - Tiger backs rookie for Ryder Cup

• Bookie offers exceptionally short odds on this course hosting 2026 Ryder Cup

Graeme McDowell, a two-time winner of the French Open at Le Golf National, is on record as saying: “This is such a difficult course. We May have one of the greatest Ryder Cup venues in European golf history in 2018.”

The course measures 7,183 yards from the back tees and has a par of 72.

The 2018 Ryder Cup will be staged at Le Golf National from September 28-30