Where the $9m prize from Tiger vs Phil will be going...

Golf News

Where the $9m prize from Tiger vs Phil will be going...

By bunkered.co.uk25 October, 2018
Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson The Match Las Vegas Shadow Creek golf on TV Tiger Woods Foundation
Tiger Phil

'The Match' between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson sounded like a great idea at the time but to say it has hardly captured the imagination of the public would be an understatement.

Whether it’s the $9 million winner-takes-all prize fund contested between two of the richest sportsmen in America, the fact there are no public tickets for the match or the fact that it is only available to watch on a pay-per-view TV channel, golf fans haven’t been best impressed by the build-up.

However, it has been confirmed by the agents of both players that the $9 million prize fund won’t just be going to themselves and, instead, portions of the jackpot will be donated to charities of the players’ choice.

Mickelson's manager, Steve Loy, told GolfChannel.comthat the left-hander plans to donate portions of the charitable proceeds raised to his own foundation, the Phil & Amy Mickelson Foundation – which focuses on supporting youth and family initiatives – as well as the Children of the 58 Fund and the Las Vegas Shriners.

Tiger And Phil The Match

The Children of the 58 was created following last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas and provides college and trade school scholarships to the children of the victims.

Loy also said that additional charitable funds will come from Mickelson, Woods and the PGA Tour from the event's media rights fees.

Woods’ manager confirmed that his portion of the charitable proceeds will be donated to the Tiger Woods Foundation and other ‘local’ charities.

The match will be played on the Friday of Thanksgiving weekend (November 23) at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

