Brooks Koepka

Age: 28

World ranking: 2

Ryder Cups played: 1

Ryder Cup record: 3-1-0

Partnered Brandt Snedeker to great effect at Hazeltine en route to three wins out of four. Since then, he's won three major titles and is on the verge of dislodging mate Dustin Johnson as world No.1. As European fans, should we be worried? Probably...