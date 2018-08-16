Who is the caddie for Brooks Koepka?

Victory in the 2018 US PGA Championship gave Brooks Koepka a third victory in his last six major starts – and by the American’s side throughout it all has been his loyal caddie Ricky Elliott.



Originally from Portrush, Northern Irishman Elliott, 41, looked destined to have a successful career as a player in his own right when he turned professional after a successful amateur career, during which time he won the Ulster Boys’ and Ulster Youths Championships.

A contemporary and former teammate of five-time European Tour winner Michael Hoey, he played college golf at the University of Toledo before turning professional. However, he struggled to establish himself in the paid game and ultimately turned his attentions to caddying.

He worked with Maarten Lafeber for a spell before teaming up with Ben Curtis. He was on the former Open champion’s bag when he won the 2012 Valero Texas Open. He also caddied for Matt Fitzpatrick during the 2014 Masters when the then amateur played at Augusta National as the reigning US Amateur champion.

Elliott teamed-up with Koepka ahead of the 2013 US PGA Championship on the recommendation of the American’s coach, Claude Harmon. Since then, they have struck up a formidable relationship, with Elliott on the bag for all three of Koepka’s major victories as well as his win in the 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

He also caddied for Koepka in the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine.

How strong is their relationship? Ask Brooks. After winning the US Open for the second time in June of this year, he described Elliott as “honestly one of my best friends.”

“I love the guy to death,” he added. “He’s an incredible caddie.”