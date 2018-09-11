Why does world No.1 Justin Rose have ‘99’ marked on his golf ball?

Tour pros are a very superstitious bunch.



Each player has their own particular method of marking their golf ball and, for TaylorMade staffers, they also have their choice of two-digit number on either their TP5 or TP5x ball.



Rory McIlroy has ‘22’ on his to mark the day he was married to wife Erica Stoll (April 22), Jason Day has ‘87’ to mark the year he was born and new world No.1 Justin Rose has ‘99’ on his. But what’s behind that?

Why 99?



Hear why Justin Rose doubled his luck with his #TP5 ball. #5WITCHpic.twitter.com/LYD7IcxMCP — TaylorMadeGolfEurope (@TaylorMadeTour) May 29, 2018

In the above video tweeted by TaylorMade, McIlroy asks Rose what the significance of ‘99’ is.

Rose explains: “It’s kind of a little soppy like you Rors. Kate’s [his wife] lucky number is nine and when I got married, I figured double the luck, 99.”



So there you have it. But not only that, Rose also has the 99 painted in gold to mark his gold medal winning performance in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

In the video, Rose adds: “And trying to be like DJ’s father-in-law,” in reference to Wayne Gretzky, who wore ‘99’ on his hockey jersey throughout his career.

