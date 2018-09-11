search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWhy does world No.1 Justin Rose have ‘99’ marked on his golf ball?

The Stretch

Why does world No.1 Justin Rose have ‘99’ marked on his golf ball?

By Martin Inglis11 September, 2018
Justin Rose TaylorMade TaylorMade balls TaylorMade TP5 Balls
Justin Rose

Tour pros are a very superstitious bunch.

Each player has their own particular method of marking their golf ball and, for TaylorMade staffers, they also have their choice of two-digit number on either their TP5 or TP5x ball.

• Furyk names final USA wild card

Rory McIlroy has ‘22’ on his to mark the day he was married to wife Erica Stoll (April 22), Jason Day has ‘87’ to mark the year he was born and new world No.1 Justin Rose has ‘99’ on his. But what’s behind that?

In the above video tweeted by TaylorMade, McIlroy asks Rose what the significance of ‘99’ is.

Rose explains: “It’s kind of a little soppy like you Rors. Kate’s [his wife] lucky number is nine and when I got married, I figured double the luck, 99.”

• WATCH: Rory & Co prank captain Bjorn

• Spieth set for PGA Tour punishment

So there you have it. But not only that, Rose also has the 99 painted in gold to mark his gold medal winning performance in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

In the video, Rose adds: “And trying to be like DJ’s father-in-law,” in reference to Wayne Gretzky, who wore ‘99’ on his hockey jersey throughout his career.

Although, after reports that have emerged over the past couple of days, that line is now a tad awkward.

Related Articles - Justin Rose

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - TaylorMade balls

Related Articles - Balls

Golf News

Do rookies really win you the Ryder Cup? We find out...
WATCH: Ryder Cup rookie Tony Finau performs shirtless dance
2018 Ryder Cup: How to watch on TV
Jim Furyk names final US Ryder Cup wild card
Justin Rose becomes fourth Englishman to reach world No.1

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t get stuck on the downswing
Watch
play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s takeaway tips
Watch
See all videos right arrow