There are no results available.
Why is Sergio Garcia wearing tape on his wrist?

Why is Sergio Garcia wearing tape on his wrist?

By Bunkered Golf Magazine24 November, 2017
For you eagle-eyed watchers of European Tour golf over the past few weeks, you may have noticed something slightly different about Sergio Garcia's on-course appearance.

The Masters champion has had his wrist heavily taped up for a few weeks now - but why?

Well, ahead of the UBS Hong Kong Open – where he is one of the star names in the field alongside Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood and runner-up Justin Rose – the Masters champion revealed that it is being used to counter an injury problem.

“It's been taped for a while,” said the Spaniard. “Unfortunately I think right after the British Masters, I had an MRI scan and I had a little bit of inflammation at the end – the cartilage on the bone.

“The good thing is that nothing is broken. We have just been taking care of it and making sure that inflammation doesn't get worse. 

“I have to tape it up for the rounds to give it a little more stability. But fortunately it has been holding quite well and hasn't been bothering me at all. I'm very happy with that."

Like Garcia says, the niggling injury certainly doesn't seem to be affecting his performance.

In the three tournaments he has completed since sustaining the injury at the British Masters, Garcia finished T30 at the Italian Open, he won his home Andalucia Valderrama Masters and finished T4 at last week's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

