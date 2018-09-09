Why it pays to play bunkered Fantasy Golf

There’s another bunkered Fantasy Golf Hot Week coming in just under a fortnight’s time.



That's right, the Tour Championship – the final event of the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs – will be the latest opportunity to win great golf gear courtesy of Fantasy Golf partner TaylorMade.



It’s perfectly simple. Hot Weeks reward the Fantasy Golf manager whose team scores the most points in a specified week.

Score the most points that week, win a prize - easy!

Best of all, you don’t have to have been playing Fantasy Golf from the start to be eligible to take part. Hot Weeks are all about that particular week, so you can sign up on the Monday and be a winner by the following Sunday.

There have been six Hot Weeks to date. See below for details of the winners:

HOT WEEK 1

BMW PGA Championship

Winner: John McLuggage

Prize: TaylorMade M4 driver

HOT WEEK 2

US OPEN

Winner: Tony Murnaghan

Prize: TaylorMade M4 driver

HOT WEEK 3

SCOTTISH OPEN

Winner: Mal Allcroft

Prize: 5 dozen TaylorMade TP5 balls

HOT WEEK 4

THE OPEN

Winner: Lizzie Caeternal

Prize: TaylorMade M4 driver

HOT WEEK 5

US PGA

Winner: Adam Watts / Susan Bradley

Prize: TaylorMade M4 driver

HOT WEEK 6

MADE IN DENMARK

Winner: David Goldie

Prize: 2 dozen TaylorMade TP5 balls

Fancy joining this roll call of winners? Sign-up to bunkered Fantasy Golf and start playing straight away! Registration is free, easy and will take you 3mins max.

Log-on to www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-gol... to get started