Why it pays to play bunkered Fantasy Golf

There’s another bunkered Fantasy Golf Hot Week coming in just under a fortnight’s time.
That's right, the Tour Championship – the final event of the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs – will be the latest opportunity to win great golf gear courtesy of Fantasy Golf partner TaylorMade.
It’s perfectly simple. Hot Weeks reward the Fantasy Golf manager whose team scores the most points in a specified week.
Score the most points that week, win a prize - easy!
Best of all, you don’t have to have been playing Fantasy Golf from the start to be eligible to take part. Hot Weeks are all about that particular week, so you can sign up on the Monday and be a winner by the following Sunday.
There have been six Hot Weeks to date. See below for details of the winners:
HOT WEEK 1
BMW PGA Championship
Winner: John McLuggage
Prize: TaylorMade M4 driver
HOT WEEK 2
US OPEN
Winner: Tony Murnaghan
Prize: TaylorMade M4 driver
HOT WEEK 3
SCOTTISH OPEN
Winner: Mal Allcroft
Prize: 5 dozen TaylorMade TP5 balls
HOT WEEK 4
THE OPEN
Winner: Lizzie Caeternal
Prize: TaylorMade M4 driver
HOT WEEK 5
US PGA
Winner: Adam Watts / Susan Bradley
Prize: TaylorMade M4 driver
HOT WEEK 6
MADE IN DENMARK
Winner: David Goldie
Prize: 2 dozen TaylorMade TP5 balls
Fancy joining this roll call of winners? Sign-up to bunkered Fantasy Golf and start playing straight away! Registration is free, easy and will take you 3mins max.
Log-on to www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-gol... to get started