search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWhy NOT to bet on Dustin Johnson winning the US Open

Golf News

Why NOT to bet on Dustin Johnson winning the US Open

By Michael McEwan11 June, 2018
Dustin Johnson US Open PGA Tour USGA Shinnecock Hills OWGR Jason Day webb simpson Bryson DeChambeau Major Championships
Dustin Johnson Us Open Story

He’s just won his 18th PGA Tour title in dominant fashion to tie Tiger Woods for the most victories on the circuit in the last decade and, in doing so, has returned to world No.1.

He’s also a former winner of the event, has the length required to make short work of the 7,445-yard host venue, Shinnecock Hills, and is the current bookies’ favourite for the title.

So, it might seem crazy – perhaps even downright stupid – to suggest that Dustin Johnson is absolutely NOT the man to put your money on at this week’s US Open.

WATCH - DJ holes from fairway to win in Memphis
RELATED - What's in Dustin Johnson's bag?

However, there’s a perfectly good, justifiable reason for that.

Of all the things DJ has going in his favour, he has one significant thing working against him: history.

Dustin Johnson Us Open Story 2

According to Golf Channel stats guru Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC), nobody has ever won the US Open the week after winning on the PGA Tour.

Arnold Palmer came closest when he finished runner-up in 1963 at Brookline.  

RELATED - How golf's major landscape has changed since Tiger Woods' 2008 US Open win

Not only that, since the Official World Golf Ranking was introduced in 1986, the incumbent world No.1 has won the US Open on only three occasions: Tiger Woods in 2000; Tiger Woods in 2002; and Tiger Woods in 2008.

Doesn’t make for great reading if you’re a DJ fan, does it?

Jason Day Us Open Story

Looking for somebody to back? Jason Day, above, might be your man.

The Aussie – who has already won twice this season (the Farmers Insurance Openand Wells Fargo Championship) – has the best US Open scoring average (71.2) of players who have a minimum of 20 rounds in the year’s second major over the last decade.

If you want to base it purely on the world rankings, meanwhile, the average ranking of the US Open champion over the last decade is 21.4.

The current world No.21 is 2012 US Open champion Webb Simpson, with Memorial Tournament winner Bryson DeChambeau 22nd.

WATCH: FootJoy ARC SL review

Check out our review of FootJoy's latest spikeless golf shoe.

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - USGA

Related Articles - Shinnecock Hills

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - Jason Day

Related Articles - webb simpson

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Major Championships

Golf News

Jimmy Walker and Lee Westwood in Twitter spat over backstopping
Why NOT to bet on Dustin Johnson winning the US Open
Watch: Dustin Johnson holes out for eagle to clinch FedEx St Jude Classic
GB&I suffer 'very disappointing' Curtis Cup defeat
You can now buy a Phil Mickelson dress shirt with 'Jumpman' logo

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Keep your feet planted during the backswing
Watch
play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow