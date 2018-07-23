Why The Open wasn't all doom and gloom for Rory McIlroy

His major-winning drought may be about to stretch into a fifth year, but Rory McIlroy can console himself with that fact that he surpassed a major money milestone at The Open.



That’s because with his runner-up finish at Carnoustie, the four-time major champion – whose most recent win in one of golf’s showpiece events came at the 2014 US PGA Championship – has overtaken Lee Westwood as the all-time top earner on the European Tour Money List.

The 29-year-old pocketed €597,050 for finishing in the four-way tie for second alongside Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele to take his career earnings on the European Tour to €35,110,780, surpassing Westwood’s €34,777,910.



Not bad for ten-and-a-half years as a pro, is it?

That’s not even including his PGA Tour career earnings, which totals $39,867,490. But, of course, there is some crossover between the European Tour and PGA Tour with majors and WGCs.

The top ten in the European Tour career money list is as follows:

1. Rory McIlroy - €35,110,780

2. Lee Westwood - €34,777,910

3. Ernie Els - $28,623,680

4. Sergio Garcia - $28,051,005

5. Henrik Stenson - €27,952,674

6. Justin Rose - €25,528,845

7. Padraig Harrington - €25,348,103

8. Ian Poulter - €24,715,120

9. Colin Montgomerie - €24,493,990

10.Miguel Angel Jimenez - €24,233,436