search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWhy The Open wasn't all doom and gloom for Rory McIlroy

Golf News

Why The Open wasn't all doom and gloom for Rory McIlroy

By bunkered.co.uk23 July, 2018
Rory McIlroy The Open The Open 2018 Lee Westwood Carnoustie European Tour
Rory Mc Ilroy

His major-winning drought may be about to stretch into a fifth year, but Rory McIlroy can console himself with that fact that he surpassed a major money milestone at The Open.

That’s because with his runner-up finish at Carnoustie, the four-time major champion – whose most recent win in one of golf’s showpiece events came at the 2014 US PGA Championship – has overtaken Lee Westwood as the all-time top earner on the European Tour Money List.

The 29-year-old pocketed €597,050 for finishing in the four-way tie for second alongside Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele to take his career earnings on the European Tour to €35,110,780, surpassing Westwood’s €34,777,910.

Spieth unhappy at being put on the clock
The US PGA Championship WON'T be on TV

Not bad for ten-and-a-half years as a pro, is it?

That’s not even including his PGA Tour career earnings, which totals $39,867,490. But, of course, there is some crossover between the European Tour and PGA Tour with majors and WGCs.

The top ten in the European Tour career money list is as follows:

1. Rory McIlroy - €35,110,780
2. Lee Westwood - €34,777,910
3. Ernie Els - $28,623,680
4. Sergio Garcia - $28,051,005
5. Henrik Stenson - €27,952,674
6. Justin Rose - €25,528,845
7. Padraig Harrington - €25,348,103
8. Ian Poulter - €24,715,120
9. Colin Montgomerie - €24,493,990
10.Miguel Angel Jimenez - €24,233,436

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - The Open 2018

Related Articles - Lee Westwood

Related Articles - Carnoustie

Related Articles - European Tour

Golf News

Why The Open wasn't all doom and gloom for Rory McIlroy
Wow! The 2018 US PGA Championship WON'T be on TV
Jordan Spieth unhappy at being put on clock during Open final round
Important bunkered Fantasy Golf announcement!
Open silver medallist Sam Locke has made a decision on his future

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
Keep your feet planted during the backswing
Watch
play button
Release the clubhead at impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow