Golf News

Sergio Garcia's wife calls out reporter for Masters joke

By bunkered.co.uk06 April, 2018
Sergio Garcia The Masters
Sergio Garcia And Wife Angela Garcia

Sergio Garcia's troubles and travails at the 15th hole during the first round of The Masters all but ended his title defence before it really began.

The five consecutive balls he dunked in the water en route to an ugly 13 and an opening round of 81 also sparked a flurry of jokes on social media.

One, in particular, angered Sergio's wife, Angela.

In the midst of Garcia's toil at the 15th, Golf Channel reporter Rich Lerner tweeted this:

This, of course, is in reference to the fact that he and Angela named their newborn baby daughter Azalea after the 13th hole at Augusta National, the hole that ignited his title charge last year. Firethorn is the name of the 15th.

Some saw the funny side. Others didn't - Angela amongst them.

She replied:

Lerner was quick to apologise.

Cue this from Angela.

Sergio - who, it has to be said, handled the whole debacle at the 15th with class and promptly proceeded to birdie the par-3 16th - has since tweeted this in an attempt to finally defuse matters.

Some, though, maintain that Lerner's apology was unnecessary, including some of Garcia's fellow PGA Tour players.

Of course, no matter what anybody thinks, Sergio will ultimately have the last laugh here.

He does, after all, have a rather nice green jacket to wear for the rest of time.

A fair joke or in poor taste? You decide!

Do you think Rich Lerner has anything to apologise for? Do you think his tweet was funny or crass? Is Angela right to be annoyed? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

