Wildfire hits PGA Tour venue hours after event finishes

Picture:CNN.com



A wildfire forced the evacuation of the Silverado Resort in California just hours after the conclusion of the PGA Tour’s season-opening Safeway Open.



Guests ‘escaped in a rush’ prior to midnight on Sunday night as the blaze, which was fuelled by wind gusts of up to 70mph, approached, with the resort later saying that all staff members and guests left unscathed.

Silverado Resort is currently closed in response to wildfires in the local area. Guests & staff have been safely evacuated at this time. pic.twitter.com/jj1iJ3DXK2 — Silverado Resort (@SilveradoResort) October 9, 2017

However, the fires have killed at least ten people in California and injured dozens of others, while also destroying more than 1,500 homes and businesses in the prominent wine-making region.

Several players who were playing in the event, which was won by Brendan Steele, were still on-site at the time of the fire and took to social media to share some concerning images of it.

I've never run from a wild fire before #napafire — Patton Kizzire (@pkizzire) October 9, 2017

200+ acre fire off Atlas Peak Rd. Prayers for all the first responders headed that way. Really scary stuff... #napapic.twitter.com/BUFHBLannM — Kyle Thompson (@KyleThompsonPGA) October 9, 2017