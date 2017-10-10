There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsWildfire hits PGA Tour venue hours after event finishes

Golf News

Wildfire hits PGA Tour venue hours after event finishes

By Bunkered Golf Magazine10 October, 2017
Safeway Open PGA Tour
Dlu G Jmvaaarpwu

Picture:CNN.com

A wildfire forced the evacuation of the Silverado Resort in California just hours after the conclusion of the PGA Tour’s season-opening Safeway Open.

Guests ‘escaped in a rush’ prior to midnight on Sunday night as the blaze, which was fuelled by wind gusts of up to 70mph, approached, with the resort later saying that all staff members and guests left unscathed.

However, the fires have killed at least ten people in California and injured dozens of others, while also destroying more than 1,500 homes and businesses in the prominent wine-making region.

Several players who were playing in the event, which was won by Brendan Steele, were still on-site at the time of the fire and took to social media to share some concerning images of it.

Related Articles - Safeway Open

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

Revealed: The secrets to retaining golf club members
England Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Wildfire hits PGA Tour venue hours after event finishes
Safeway Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Annika Sorenstam battling gender stereotypes in golf course design
Annika Sorenstam

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Sergio Garcia announces shock split from TaylorMade
New

By Michael McEwan

6 splits that shocked golf in 2017
Sergio Garcia

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Marc Leishman's wife criticises US crowd at Presidents Cup
Marc Leishman

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tyrrell Hatton on British Masters antics: 'Nobody's perfect'
Tyrrell Hatton

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy: USA strength will make Ryder Cup win 'even sweeter'
Rory McIlroy

By Martin Inglis

Pro misses out on PGA Tour card in agonising way
Web.com Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tyrrell Hatton told to 'grow up' by fellow English pro
Tyrrell Hatton

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Maintaining your posture
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below