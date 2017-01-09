Wilson D300 puts emphasis on distance

• Cutting-edge design at heart of new Wilson D300 family

• D300 irons boast three key features, including FLX Face tech

• Driver is one of the fastest and most adjustable on the market

Wilson Staff have combined proven technology with cutting-edge design to create the new Wilson D300 family of game-improvement clubs.

Following from the award-winning D200 family, the range features driver, fairway woods, hybrid and irons – all aiming to produce maximum distance and forgiveness and confidence at address.

Irons

With more major victories with its irons than any other brand (61), the new Wilson D300 irons have three key features.

The first, and most important, is FLX Face Technology, which reduces contact points between the thin face and and clubhead to generate greater clubhead speed and distance.

The second are Power Holes, refined from the C200 iron models. Filled with TE031 Urethane, the Power Holes extend through and around the face to provide a distinctive feel and sound.

A final feature are the special heel and toe weight pods (total 60g) positioned on the edge of the clubhead, increasing moment of inertia (MOI) for a deeper centre of gravity and more forgiveness.

Driver

The Wilson D300 driver is now one of the lightest and fastest adjustable drivers on the market.

The reason for this? A new aerodynamic designed head shape coupled with Micro Vortex Generators, reducing drag force to increase clubhead speed.

Green Means Go! Fast Fit Technology allows players to make easy adjustments without having to remove the clubhead from the shaft, while Right Light Technology, with an interchangeable weight, lets players swing faster with the same effort.

A six-way adjustable hosel from eight to 14 degrees and three adjustable weights also lets players choose their ideal launch angle, ball speed and spin rate.

Fairway woods

The Wilson D300 fairway woods, like the driver, boasts a similar aerodynamic look along with a Carpenter Custom 455 stainless steel face insert helping to achieve greater ball speed and distance.

Hybrid

Featuring a progressive head design, the Wilson D300 hybrid has increased volume for stronger lofts and more forgiveness on longer shots.

It also has the Micro Vortex Generators to create faster movement through the air and the same Carpenter Custom 455 stainless steel face insert found on the fairway woods.

What they said

“Having achieved great success with the D200 range, we wanted to push the innovation boundaries further and the new Wilson D300 range has done just that,” said Doug Wright, Global Commercial Director of Wilson Golf.

“Introducing the FLX Face and Green Means GO! Technologies into the distance range adds a new dimension altogether and the results are exceptional.”

Wilson D300 family

Available: February 10

Irons

Range: 5-SW

Shafts: KBS Tour 80 steel and Matrix Rulz A-Type 54

Grips: Wilson Staff Tour Traction

Price: £579 (steel) & £659 (graphite)

Driver

Shafts: Matrix Speed Rulz A-Type 44 and 65 graphite

Lofts: 9, 10.5 & 13 degrees

Grips: Golf Pride Tour 25

Price: £279

Fairway wood

Shafts: with Matrix Speed Rulz A-Type 49 graphite

Lofts: (3-wood at 15 degrees, 5-wood at 18 degrees and 7-wood at 21 degrees

Grips: Golf Pride Tour 25

Price: £155

Hybrid

Shafts: Matrix Speed Rulz A-Type 54 graphite

Lofts: 2 to 7-hybrid in RH (ranging from 17-31 degree lofts) and 3 to 5-hybrid in LH (ranging from 19-25 degree lofts).

