Wilson Staff Triton driver arrives in UK

Wilson Golf has released the world’s most adjustable driver in the UK. This innovative piece of technology features two interchangeable sole plates for optimal launch, spin and extraordinary distance.



The Wilson Staff Triton was the winning creation from reality TV show, Driver vs. Driver, that featured on the Golf Channel over a seven-week period towards the end of last year. It challenged designers from outside the industry to find a radically new model and compete for a $500,000 winning prize.

This initial design was created by University of Cincinnati graduate and industrial designer, Eric Sillies. With the help of the Wilson Golf LABS team, he perfected the design over a 16-month period before claiming his prize.



“This is truly a world class product,” said Jon Pergande, Wilson Golf Innovation Manager. “It was a new, fun experience to work with people and concepts from outside the golf industry. I am extremely proud of the work done by the Wilson LABS team and more importantly, the final quality and performance of the product.”



Wilson Staff Triton features

• Two interchangeable sole plates - one titanium and one carbon fibre - for significant launch and spin changes. The 22g titanium sole plate is optimised for players requiring a mid-to-high launch and low spin. The nine-gram carbon fibre sole is aimed at players who prefer a more penetrating ball flight and lower spin.

• Visible Swing Active Technology, the 1:1 revolutionary crown alignment aid is designed to make hitting the sweet spot more consistent, improving ball striking and accuracy.

• Four movable weights - 2x2g and 2x6g - can be placed in six unique combinations to fine tune and perfect ball flight.

• Fast fit technology enables players to make quick adjustments by eliminating the need to remove the club head from the shaft.

Wilson Staff Triton driver

Available: Now

Price: £349

Lofts: 9, 10.5 and 12-degree

Shafts: Adila Rogue Black (Regular and Senior flex) and Adila Rogue Silver (Stiff and Extra Stiff flex)

More info:wilson.com/golf

Twitter: @WilsonGolfUK