Golf News

Win a Callaway driver by subscribing to our YouTube channel!

By bunkered.co.uk22 April, 2018
Rogue Review

How would you like the chance to win one of the most talked-about new pieces of golf equipment in 2018 - the Callaway Rogue driver? 

Well, that's what is up for grabs in our YouTube channel subscriber prize draw. 

Our YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/bunkered - is the perfect place to watch the latest equipment reviews straight from the bunkered team and get the latest and best instruction from tour pros and PGA pros alike, as well as watch some fun interviews, capers and more. 

Already, almost 4,000 people have subscribed for free to our channel and, as a 'thank you', we are going to hold a prize draw next Monday, April 30, where one lucky person will win a brand new Callaway Rogue driver. 

To be eligible to win, all you have to do is subscribe for free to our YouTube channel before 9am next Monday, April 30, 2018. 

That's all there is to it. 

How to subscribe

Subscribing is so easy. Just go to our channel - www.youtube.com/bunkered - log-in to your YouTube account and click on the big red SUBSCRIBE button. That's it. 

Don't have a YouTube account? Then create one! It's free, easy and will take you no more than 2mins. It's the best way to keep up-to-date with the latest video content from all of your favourite YouTube channels, including ours, and it could well result in you winning a brand new Callaway Rogue driver.

What are you waiting for? Subscribe to our channel for free right now and you could be the latest in a long line of lucky bunkered winners.

Visit www.youtube.com/bunkered to get involved.

