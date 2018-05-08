Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
WIN a trip to Spain with Campbell Lamont Golf Leagues

By bunkered.co.uk08 May, 2018
Campbell Lamont Golf Leagues
La Sella1

Fancy winning an all expenses paid trip to Spain next year? Of course you do. Well, the Campbell Lamont Golf Leagues are back for 2018 and, for two lucky golfers, that dream will become a reality.

Endorsed by two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal, the Campbell Lamont Golf Leagues ‘International Pairs’ are a series of golf competitions held throughout Europe by golf societies, golf clubs and by the PGA in Spain and Portugal.

After a hugely successful inaugural year in Scotland, the league is back with nine Regional Qualifiers spread across the home of golf, from Prestwick St Nicholas in Ayrshire to Nairn Dunbar in the Highlands.

This is the first step on the road to Spain. The format is pairs better ball stableford, with the winning pair from each qualifier winning a place in the National Final over the Championship Course at Carnoustie – host venue for the 2018 Open Championship. This trip also includes a presentation meal and overnight stay at the on-site hotel.

Carnoustie Main

As if that doesn’t sound good enough, the prize at the end of the National Final is just fantastic. The winning pair will then head to Spain and the five-star Denia La Sella Golf Resort & Spa to represent Scotland in the European Final, which will take place in June 2019.

The European Final comprises the top 16 pairs from across the continent, who will compete over four rounds of matchplay golf.

“Our aim is to give all golfers the chance of experiencing a five-star all expenses paid weekend,” said league founder Campbell Lamont. “Once here, they will compete against the best handicap golfers from throughout Europe in a weekend of matchplay golf. Together we are creating the biggest amateur competition in Europe."

La Sella

Scottish Qualifiers

Boat Of Garten

When: May 20, 2018
Members: £25 per player
Non Members: £30 per player
To enter, click here.

Scotscraig

When: June 3, 2018
Members: £25
Non Members: £25
To enter, click here.

The Carrick on Loch Lomond

When: July 8, 2018
Members: £25
Non Members: £45
To enter, click here.

Nairn Dunbar

When: July 22, 2018
Members: £15
Non Members: £35
To enter, click here.

Longniddry

When: August 5, 2018
Members: £15
Non Members: £25
To enter, click here.

Prestwick St Nicholas

When: August 17, 2018
Members: £15
Non Members: £40
To enter, click here.

Newmacher

When: August 18, 2018
Members: £20
Non Members: £25
To enter, click here.

Cathkin Braes

When: August 31, 2018
Members: £12.50
Non Members: £25
To enter, click here.

Montrose

When: September 16, 2018
Members: £30
Non Members: £35
To enter, click here.

For more information, visit europe.clgolfleagues.com.

-

New Scottish Golf CEO calls for unity
Exclusive

By Martin Inglis

Aberdeen Standard Investments continues Scottish Golf backing
Scottish Golf

By Martin Inglis

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
Tiger Woods

By David Cunninghame

Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Review

By Michael McEwan

Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Scottish Open

By bunkered.co.uk

Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy
Padraig Harrington

By Michael McEwan

