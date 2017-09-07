Win an all-expenses-paid trip to Spain from Cathkin Braes event

Fancy winning an all-expenses-paid trip to the stunning La Sella Golf Resort in Spain next summer? Well, the Campbell Lamont Golf Leagues is offering you and a friend the chance to do just that.



Launched in Scotland earlier this year with overwhelming success after becoming huge in Spain and Portugal, the league is staging its Scottish National Final at Cathkin Braes on October 27.

Competing in a pairs better-ball stableford format, the winning pair will gain entry to the European Final at the prestigious Spanish resort in June 2018, which will consist of four rounds of matchplay golf against the top 16 pairs from around Europe.

All expenses will be met by the organisers and will include:

• Return flights from Scotland to Alicante Airport;

• Return transport from Alicante Airport to La Sella;

• Three nights accommodation in a twin room including breakfast;

• Welcome dinner;

• Four rounds of matchplay golf;

• Lunch between rounds;

• Presentation dinner.

“Our aim is to give all golfers the chance of experiencing a five-star all-expenses-paid weekend and the chance to compete against the best handicap golfers from throughout Europe,” said founder Campbell.



A team of two for the competition costs £50 or £25 for Cathkin Braes members. For more information, visit europe.clgolfleagues.com.