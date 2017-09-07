There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsWin an all-expenses-paid trip to Spain from Cathkin Braes event

Golf News

Win an all-expenses-paid trip to Spain from Cathkin Braes event

By Bunkered Golf Magazine07 September, 2017
Campbell Lamont Golf Leagues Cathkin Braes
Clubhouse Front

Fancy winning an all-expenses-paid trip to the stunning La Sella Golf Resort in Spain next summer? Well, the Campbell Lamont Golf Leagues is offering you and a friend the chance to do just that.

Launched in Scotland earlier this year with overwhelming success after becoming huge in Spain and Portugal, the league is staging its Scottish National Final at Cathkin Braes on October 27.

Competing in a pairs better-ball stableford format, the winning pair will gain entry to the European Final at the prestigious Spanish resort in June 2018, which will consist of four rounds of matchplay golf against the top 16 pairs from around Europe.

All expenses will be met by the organisers and will include:

• Return flights from Scotland to Alicante Airport;
• Return transport from Alicante Airport to La Sella;
• Three nights accommodation in a twin room including breakfast;
• Welcome dinner;
• Four rounds of matchplay golf;
• Lunch between rounds;
• Presentation dinner.

“Our aim is to give all golfers the chance of experiencing a five-star all-expenses-paid weekend and the chance to compete against the best handicap golfers from throughout Europe,” said founder Campbell.

A team of two for the competition costs £50 or £25 for Cathkin Braes members. For more information, visit europe.clgolfleagues.com.

Related Articles - Campbell Lamont Golf Leagues

Related Articles - Scottish News

-

Golf News

PXG to donate up to $1m in Hurricane Harvey relief effort
PXG

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Phil Mickelson gets captain's pick for Presidents Cup
Phil Mickelson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

6 things you didn't know about the Walker Cup
Walker Cup

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Long Drive contestant's driver shaft snaps and hits fan
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Sergio Garcia breaks putter, has to use 3-wood
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy could trim 'five or six' shots off your next round
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods posts video of short game practice
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
Even the right grip change can feel strange
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below