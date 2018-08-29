Win two-dozen TaylorMade TP5 golf balls this week!

The race for the eight automatic places on the European Ryder Cup team draws to a conclusion this week.



The Made In Denmark event is the final opportunity for players to guarantee their place on captain Thomas Bjorn’s team for the match at Le Golf National later this month and so, to celebrate, we’ve made this week a bunkered Fantasy Golf ‘Hot Week’.

Here’s the deal…

The Fantasy Golf manager whose team scores the most points this week will win two-dozen premium TaylorMade TP5 golf balls.

That’s all there is to it!



Best of all, you don’t have to have been playing bunkered Fantasy Golf from the start to be eligible to take part.

It’s all about this week, so if you want to register and simply play this week in an attempt to win the balls then you absolutely can.

Log-on to www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-gol..., register to play, and choose your team of 12 players. It’ll take you around 3 minutes and that’s it – job done!

Somebody has to win the balls… and it might as well be you!

Go get involved!