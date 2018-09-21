search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWinter Golf: Dos and Don'ts of playing in cold conditions

The Stretch

Winter Golf: Dos and Don'ts of playing in cold conditions

By bunkered.co.uk21 September, 2018
Winter Guide Bunkered Winter Golf Winter Blog Galvin Green Amateur Golf Golf In Scotland
Winter Golf Dos And Donts Main

It can’t have escaped your attention that winter is on its way.

The nights are drawing in and, after one of the hottest, driest summers on record, the temperatures are starting to plummet.

That’s no excuse for putting your clubs into hibernation, however. Not a bit of it.

• The changes to the Rules of Golf that affect you the most

There’s nothing to stop you continuing to play all through the winter. All you need is to prepare properly.

• Which football icon is hosting the Ryder Cup opening ceremony?

Below, you’ll find some dos and don’ts for what how to counter the conditions to keep you in tip-top shape to make the most of the coming months…

DO!

DO exercise. It’s even more important in winter. According to the NHS, exercise strengthens your immune system and reduces the risk of coughs and colds. Energy from exercise should also make it a little bit easier to get out of your warm bed in cold, dark mornings. When you’re on the course, try to keep moving. Endorphin production is even higher when you exercise in cold weather, so you’ll feel better about yourself.

DOplay more golf. Embrace the chill. The more time you spend outside, the more your body acclimatises to the temperatures and, as a result, builds up a greater tolerance to lower temperatures. This, in turn, makes it easier to adapt to the cold the more you play.

Hot Drink

DO drink hot liquids. Drinking something hot increases the sensation of being warm. Soup, coffee or tea is great in the winter. According to health gurus, chicken soup is best for fighting off the cold and flu, as it helps kill off viral cells. Tea also counts towards your daily intake of water.

• DO stay hydrated. In the cold, it's likely the last thing on your mind is a glass of water. However, you become dehydrated just as easily in cold temperatures as you do in warm weather, so it is just as important you get liquids in you. Keep drinking, but stay away from sugary options.

• Scottish Golf tables latest bid to increase affiliation fee

• How YOU can tick the Old Course off your bucket list next year

Winter Golf Ball

DON’T!

DON’T eat unhealthily. Comfort foods in the colder months are more appealing because carbohydrates warm up our bodies quicker. That’s why they call it ‘winter weight’. However, there are healthier alternatives that can get the job done, such as fish and red meat. Nibble on some nuts during your round, as they’re good for your heart and help lower your cholesterol.

DON’T wear cotton. It steals your body heat fairly quickly, leaving you cold and shivering. The only time you should be wearing cotton is when you’re lounging by the fire. To combat the chill, you need to layer up.

DON’T ignore your warm up. This is important to get blood flowing through your body. But be careful to move about enough without breaking sweat.

DON’T ignore being uncomfortable. If you are genuinely uncomfortable, there’s usually a reason for it. For example, if it’s cold and raining, don’t continue to wear your wet woolly hat, as this simply makes your head experience the drop in temperature even further, which isn’t fun. Take a spare woolly hat in the bag.

How to make the most of this winter

Check out the exclusive bunkered Winter Guide for all the information you need to make this winter your most productive one yet.

CLICK HERE TO READ IT!

Winter Guide 2018 Cover

Related Articles - Bunkered

Related Articles - Winter Golf

Related Articles - Winter Blog

Related Articles - Galvin Green

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Golf News

Golf icon Renee Powell opens student halls in her name
Oliver Fisher makes European Tour history; fellow pros react
EXCLUSIVE Glasgow Golf Club captain describes "absolute devastation" over fire
Fire rips through clubhouse at Glasgow Golf Club
WATCH - This kid's reaction to his first hole-in-one is the best thing you'll see today

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
How to square the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
See all videos right arrow