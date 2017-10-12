There are no results available.
Golf News

Woman raffling £1.7m Aberdeenshire mansion with golf course

By Bunkered Golf Magazine12 October, 2017
A £1.7m mansion with a nine-hole golf course is something the vast majority of us can only dream of owning.

But one Aberdeenshire woman is giving people the chance to win their dream home in a competition.

For just £25 per ticket, Donna Pirie, 54, is selling off her home of eight years, Johnston Lodge, in Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire, in the hope that it will raise £1m for charity.

Entrants for the draw need to complete a Christmas-themed crossword, with £5 from each ticket going towards The Yard, a charity which runs adventure play services for youngsters with disabilities and their families in the east of Scotland.

“I just thought that I have the chance to do something for charity here,” Donna told The Metro. “If you get an opportunity to make a difference then it makes life worthwhile.”

As well as the nine-hole golf coutse, the fully-furnished home, built in 1780, comes complete with snooker table, wine cellar, hot tub and log-burning stove, and everything from the Le Creuset pots and pans to the White Company bed linen.

It has four reception rooms, six en-suite bedrooms, two cloakrooms, tennis courts and a helicopter landing pad, a gym and a half-mile private drive with electric gates.

What more could you possibly want?

Of course, you’ll need someone to help with the upkeep of the property. But don’t worry. For the first year, there’s the bonus of a fully-paid housekeeper, groundsmen, utility bills paid for, stamp duty and £2,000 towards solicitor’s fees.

Donna is hoping for 150,000 entries before the competition closing date on December 1. If she receives fewer than that, she will decide whether to change the competition to offer only cash prizes rather than her home.

So, don’t hesitate! Enter here now.

