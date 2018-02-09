There are no results available.
Golf News

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya

By bunkered.co.uk09 February, 2018
Henni Goya
If there’s one thing Sky Sports presenter Henni Goya would like to see change in women’s golf, it’s the portrayal of lady golfers by the media.

According to Goya, her female counterparts are getting a raw deal from a media that’s largely male-based.

“Take a look round any golf media centre,” she tells the latest issue of bunkered. “There aren’t many women, let alone young women. We stand out because there aren’t many of us.

"A massive frustration I have is the way the media sometimes portray women’s golf. For example, if a player gets into a tournament based upon how they look, that seems to be a bigger story than a woman winning two or three major championships in a year.

Read more - Goya brands club 'disgraceful' after voting against equality motion

“For me, that’s so annoying. There are so many great storylines in women’s golf at the moment. It is so competitive, but you wouldn’t know that because of the way it’s reported.”

The English presenter, who has taken to broadcasting full-time after calling time on her playing career, also said the media are too focused on what female golfers look like.

“There seems to be a fixation on how female golfers look,” she added. “Nobody objectives male golfers in the same way.”

The fix to all this? Goya says golf needs more female voices in the media to force a change.

“People like Stephanie Wei are great for helping to break down those barriers. We need more women writing about women’s golf for women.”

Read the full interview with Henni Goya in Issue 161 of bunkered, which is on-sale now.

