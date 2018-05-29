Women's golf gets huge boost from R&A

The R&A has launched a new ‘Women in Golf’ Charter as part of its drive to increase the number of women and girls playing the game, and to encourage more opportunities for women to work in the golf industry.



The charter – unveiled at iconic London venue The Shard – is designed to inspire ‘an industry-wide commitment to developing a more inclusive culture within golf around the world’.

It has five stated goals:



• Strengthen the focus on gender balance and provide a united position for the golf industry;







• Commit national federations and organisations to support measures targeted at increasing participation of women, girls and families in golf;







• Call on signatories to take positive action to support the recruitment, retention and progression of women working at all levels of the sport;







• Set individual targets for national federations for participation and membership and annual reporting of progress;







• Develop an inclusive environment for women and girls within golf.



Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of The R&A, described the charter as ‘crucial to growing participation in the sport in the years ahead’.

“This is a strong statement of intent from the golf industry that it has to change and a commitment on behalf of all of us to take measures designed to achieve positive change for women, girls and families,” said Slumbers.



“We ask our affiliates and partners around the world to pledge their support and commitment to achieving this vision and to help us ensure that we have a thriving sport in 50 years’ time that our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren can enjoy.”

Slumbers also announced plans for The R&A to increase its overall investment in women’s, girls’ and mixed golf to £80m over the next ten years.



Picture: Speakers Chyloe Kurdas (Golf Australia), Hazel Irvine (BBC), Sarah Stirk (Sky Sports), Nick Pink (England Golf), Liz Dimmock (Moving Ahead) and Martin Slumbers (The R&A) at the launch of the Women in Golf Charter. (Credit - The R&A/Getty Images)

