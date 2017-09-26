There are no results available.
Golf News

Workers swap hard hats for golf caps in Construction Cup

By Bunkered Golf Magazine26 September, 2017
London Golf Club
Construction Cup

Workers from the construction industry recently swapped their hard hats for golf caps as they took part in an innovative competition at Kent-based European Tour venue, London Golf Club.

Teams from different sectors of the industry took part in the unique Construction Cup event which included a scaffold-built long drive tee on the 15th hole, as well as a ‘Beat the Pro’ challenge on the third hole.

Truly embracing the theme of the event, London Golf Club used 36 black LGC hard hats as tee markers, while the first tee boards, pin flags and golf balls were all branded with LGC Construction Cup logos.

Participants enjoyed a full English breakfast upon arrival, as well as a themed three-course meal and prize giving after their round.

The victorious team on the day were ODI UK (Carl Hamilton, Tarik Ademavic, Jack Winzar and Jamie Hillier), who won the main prize of one night’s stay with breakfast and one round of golf with tournament sponsors Montei Rei Golf & Country Club in Portugal.

Stephen Follett, chief executive, said: “This was a fun and innovative event which really showcased our willingness to think outside the box here at London Golf Club.

“We were glad that everyone enjoyed their day and that the weather was kind to us. If the rain was hammering down it would have put a real spanner in the works!”

For more information on London Golf Club, visit londongolf.co.uk.

