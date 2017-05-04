World-class field assembling for Ladies Scottish Open

A world-class field is being assembled for the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links, with world No.1 Lydia Ko the latest to sign up.



Ko joins the likes of world No.3 Ariya Jutanugarn, major champions Michelle Wie, Suzann Pettersen and Catriona Matthew, English starlet Charley Hull and Ladies European Tour No.1 Beth Allen for the event, which takes place from July 27-30.

The field is expected to be boosted further in the coming months and has been aided by the ground-breaking co-sanctioning agreement between the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA.

As a result, the tournament now has the highest prize fund on the LET outside the majors with the 156-strong player field contesting for $1.5m.



Read more - Russell Knox 'honoured' to have junior event



Ko played the tournament for the first and only time in 2015, where she finished T4, and speaking about her return, said: “Scotland is the home of golf and I’m excited to return to Dundonald Links to compete against some of the world’s best players.

“It is great to have the chance to play two very important links golf tournaments back-to-back, as I know it has worked well on the men’s schedule and I’m looking forward to seeing how we navigate the course compared to the men.”

Martin Gilbert, CEO of Aberdeen Asset Management, added: “This year’s championship marks an historic moment for us as both the men’s and ladies’ Scottish Open head to the magnificent Dundonald Links.



REVEALED: The best golf holes in Scotland



“We have worked hard to elevate the Ladies Scottish Open and ensure that golfers from all over the globe enjoy their time in Scotland and hopefully return year after year to play.

“We're delighted with the calibre of players who have so far confirmed, the field is taking shape nicely with a mix of the world’s best talent from both the LET and the LPGA.”

The Ladies Scottish Open will take place a week before the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns, while the men’s Scottish Open will have been at Dundonald Links two weeks earlier – with Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm and Russell Knox among those who have already confirmed for that.