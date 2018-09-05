Would bunkered readers pick Sergio Garcia? Categorically no...

As reported elsewhere on bunkered.co.uk this morning, it is believed Sergio Garcia will be one of the picks when Thomas Bjorn completes his European Ryder Cup team this afternoon.



However, if it was up to them, followers of bunkered wouldn’t be taking the Spaniard to Le Golf National at the end of the month. A poll on our Twitter account - @BunkeredOnline – found that 71% of respondents would NOT pick the Spaniard for the match.

Ryder Cup wildcard debate... THE BIG ONE!



Sergio Garcia - would you pick him? — bunkered (@BunkeredOnline) September 4, 2018

Garcia, 38, is a veteran of eight Ryder Cups, going back to his debut in the biennial match in 1999. He has contributed an impressive total of 22.5 points out of a possible 45, a haul bettered by only six players in the history of the contest. However, dating back to 2008, he has won just seven points out of a possible 16.



• Sources: Sergio Garcia set to be picked for European Ryder Cup team

• Does this stat spell bad news for Matt Wallace's Ryder Cup prospects?

More compelling is his form this year. He hasn’t played since finishing in a tie for 24th at the Wyndham Championship. That was the 2017 Masters champion’s best finish of the season on the PGA Tour. He had missed the cut in eight of his ten prior events on golf’s most lucrative circuit and failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time since the end-of-season showpiece was introduced in 2007.



• "I'm making it tough not to pick me" says Ryder Cup hopeful



He has fared marginally better in Europe, where he is currently 39th on the Race To Dubai, with three top tens to his name. The most recent of those was a tie for eighth in the French Open at Ryder Cup host venue Le Golf National.



• "My relationship with him is completely dead" - Who said this after not getting a captain's pick?



We ran similar polls for the other main players in the mix for one of Bjorn’s four picks. Check out the results below:

Ryder Cup wildcard debate



Matt Wallace - would you pick him? — bunkered (@BunkeredOnline) September 4, 2018

Ryder Cup wildcard debate



Thomas Pieters - would you pick him? — bunkered (@BunkeredOnline) September 4, 2018

Ryder Cup wildcard debate



Henrik Stenson - would you pick him? — bunkered (@BunkeredOnline) September 4, 2018

Ryder Cup wildcard debate



Russell Knox - would you pick him? — bunkered (@BunkeredOnline) September 4, 2018

Ryder Cup wildcard debate



Ian Poulter - would you pick him? — bunkered (@BunkeredOnline) September 4, 2018

Ryder Cup wildcard debate



Paul Casey - would you pick him? — bunkered (@BunkeredOnline) September 4, 2018

Ryder Cup wildcard debate



Rafa Cabrera Bello - would you pick him? — bunkered (@BunkeredOnline) September 4, 2018