Wow! How good are the 2019 men's major host venues?!

Just like that, it’s all over for another year.



The men’s major championship season is notoriously (some might say ‘infuriatingly’ short).

This year, it spanned just 130 days from the opening round of the Masters through to the final day of the US PGA Championship.

For those keeping count, that amounts to 35.62% of 2018.



Next year, it will be even shorter. The US PGA’s move to a new date in May means that the men’s major season will span just 102 days, beginning with the first round of the Masters on April 11 and ending with the final round of the Open on July 21.

That’s a paltry 27.95% of 2019.

Still, we can console ourselves with the knowledge that the championships are going to visit some pretty good courses next year.

Sorry, did we say ‘pretty good’? We meant FREAKIN’ AWESOME!

As is tradition, the Masters will be played at Augusta National, complete with its lush green grass, white sandy bunkers, blossoming azaleas and general aesthetic magnificence.



Almost exactly a month later, it’s off to Bethpage when its notorious Black Course welcomes the world’s best golfers for the US PGA.

A two-time host venue for the US Open – most recently in 2009 when Lucas Glover won his solitary major – the Black Course will stage the US PGA for the first time ahead of hosting the 2024 Ryder Cup.

The next stop is Pebble Beach for the US Open in June. One of the most iconic courses in the United States, Pebble Beach is located on Carmel Bay in California’s Monterey Peninsula.

It’s appropriate that America’s national open should visit it next year. The course celebrates its centenary in 2019.

It has staged the US Open five times previously, the most recent of which was 2010, when Graeme McDowell made his major breakthrough.

The curtain comes down on the 2019 major season in McDowell’s hometown, when the Open Championship is staged at Royal Portrush.

The Northern Irish links will play host to golf’s oldest professional golf event for just the second time and the first since 1951. On that occasion, Max Faulkner added his name to the Claret Jug for the first time. Who will emulate the Englishman there next year? Time well tell.



Time: something that there’s not much of in the 2019 men’s major championships season. But when the host venues are this good, who really cares?

Quality, it would seem, really does trump quantity.

Which major are you most looking forward to in 2019?

Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.