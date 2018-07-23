Wow! The 2018 US PGA Championship WON'T be on TV

The 2018 US PGA Championship will NOT be shown live on either Sky Sports or the BBC. In fact, it won’t be on TV at all.



The PGA of America has given the exclusive UK and Ireland live broadcast rights for the final men’s major of the season – taking place at Bellerive Country Club from August 9-12 – to ELEVEN SPORTS.

The “global sports provider” – which is using the even to launch itself in the UK – will stream all four rounds of the championship live and free of charge (through a seven-day trial) through its website, www.elevensports.uk, as well as on iOS and Android mobile and tablet apps.



• Tiger plans to discuss Open near-miss with fellow sporting icon

• Rory reacts to coming up short at Carnoustie

The opening two rounds will also be streamed free on social media through the ELEVEN SPORTS UK Facebook page.

What does all this mean? In short, you won’t be able to see the 2018 US PGA Championship live on TV. Instead, you’re going to have to go online.

During the first two days of the Championship, ELEVEN SPORTS will show LIVE coverage of two selected groups on www.elevensports.uk, on the mobile and tablet apps, and on Facebook from approximately 4pm BST until 7pm BST. Then, from approximately 7pm BST, full uninterrupted coverage will run through to the close of play on the same platforms, meaning at least 8.5 hours of continuous LIVE golf on each day.



• Jordan Spieth unhappy at being put on the clock during final round of Open



• Forza Francesco! Molinari becomes Italy's first-ever major champion



The final two rounds will be shown onwww.elevensports.uk and on the mobile and tablet apps, with full uninterrupted coverage running from approximately 5pm BST through to the close of play on each day.

Comprehensive highlights will also be available on demand on www.elevensports.uk and on the mobile and tablet apps on all four days of the tournament.

Dominik Holyer and Anna Whiteley will be amongst those providing commentary and analysis, with online personality and host of ‘Seb on Golf’ on YouTube, Seb Carmichael-Brown, also set to join the team.



• It's back to the day job for Open silver medallist Sam Locke



“Launching ELEVEN SPORTS in the UK and Ireland with such a prestigious event as the 100th PGA Championship, confirms our position as a major player in the market,” said Danny Menken, the group managing director of ELEVEN SPORTS. “We are looking forward to maximising this fantastic opportunity to appeal to existing golf fans through comprehensive free-to-air live coverage and analysis, while also growing new audiences with our fresh and innovative ways of delivering leading sports action.”

The US PGA is the latest sports contract picked up by ELEVEN SPORTS recently. It also has exclusive rights to La Liga and Serie A football.



Your reactions please!

Let us know what you think of the PGA of America's decision to give live and exclusive broadcast rights for the 2018 US PGA Championship to ELEVEN SPORTS, taking the event off television altogether.

Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

