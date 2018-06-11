You can now buy a Phil Mickelson dress shirt with 'Jumpman' logo

Don’t all rush at once!



That’s because Phil Mickelson’s range of dress shirts from performance fabric menswear company Mizzen+Main are now on-sale, complete with the five-time major champion’s ‘jumpman’ logo.

Mickelson first debuted the dress shirt during a practice round with Tiger Woods at the Masters back in April, a move that caused quite the stir on social media.



Read more - Oh dear! Mickelson mistakes Sharma for reporter

Read more - Phil makes Forbes highest paid athletes list



He has since worn the long-sleeved shirt during a tournament round at the Players Championship, before donning a short-sleeved version at the Memorial Tournament last week.

In total, there are four shirts in the ‘Mickelson’ range: Kennedy – white with navy window pane; Stockton – solid white, above; Nelson – solid light blue; and Buchanan – solid heavenly pink. The Kennedy costs $135, while the other three shirts cost $155.



Read more - Phil & Rory issues US Open warnings to USGA

Read more - Phil confident of reaching PGA Tour milestone



“Phil stands for everything we believe in - hard work, dedication, and, of course, changing the game,” say Mizzen+Main. “We’ve selected some of Lefty’s favourite styles and added his logo on the left cuff as a celebratory Mizzen family welcome.”

Mickelson’s 'Jumpman' logo seems to be getting everywhere these days. It debuted back in January 2017 at the CareerBuilder Challenge.



Then it made its way onto his belt buckle...



Then his shoe...



And even the underside of his shoe...

All of this continues to fuel speculation that the release of a full Phil Mickelson range of apparel is not too far on the horizon. If you like what you see, watch this space.

