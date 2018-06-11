search
Golf News

You can now buy a Phil Mickelson dress shirt with 'Jumpman' logo

By Martin Inglis10 June, 2018
Phil Mickelson Mizzen+Main Apparel PGA Tour The Masters
Mickelson Shirt

Don’t all rush at once!

That’s because Phil Mickelson’s range of dress shirts from performance fabric menswear company Mizzen+Main are now on-sale, complete with the five-time major champion’s ‘jumpman’ logo.

Mickelson first debuted the dress shirt during a practice round with Tiger Woods at the Masters back in April, a move that caused quite the stir on social media.

He has since worn the long-sleeved shirt during a tournament round at the Players Championship, before donning a short-sleeved version at the Memorial Tournament last week.

Mickelson Mizzen Main

In total, there are four shirts in the ‘Mickelson’ range: Kennedy – white with navy window pane; Stockton –  solid white, above; Nelson – solid light blue; and Buchanan – solid heavenly pink. The Kennedy costs $135, while the other three shirts cost $155.

“Phil stands for everything we believe in - hard work, dedication, and, of course, changing the game,” say Mizzen+Main. “We’ve selected some of Lefty’s favourite styles and added his logo on the left cuff as a celebratory Mizzen family welcome.”

Mickelson’s 'Jumpman' logo seems to be getting everywhere these days. It debuted back in January 2017 at the CareerBuilder Challenge.

Phil Mickelson Jumpman

Then it made its way onto his belt buckle...

Mickelson Belt Buckle

Then his shoe...

Mickelson Shoe

And even the underside of his shoe...

Mickelson Shoe Underside

All of this continues to fuel speculation that the release of a full Phil Mickelson range of apparel is not too far on the horizon. If you like what you see, watch this space.

