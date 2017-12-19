There are no results available.
You can't unsee Pat Perez' outrageous Christmas outfit

You can't unsee Pat Perez' outrageous Christmas outfit

By Bunkered Golf Magazine18 December, 2017
With just a week to go until the big day, golfers are getting well and truly into the Christmas spirit. None more so, it appears, than Pat Perez.

The 41-year-old, who is currently No.19 in the world, attended a fancy dress Christmas party with his wife Ashley last night and brought some serious colour to proceedings with a green Christmas suit, hooped red and white socks and some white loafers.

While the suit is questionable enough in itself, Perez took the most heat in the comments section for those loafers - and it sure isn't difficult to see why!

But it's not the first time that Perez and his wife have donned a couple of Christmas fancy dress outfits. Last year, he dressed up as Santa Claus, making ingenious use of his belt.

If the outfits keep getting wackier by the year, we're already looking forward to seeing what Ashley has in store for Pat in 2018...

