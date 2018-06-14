You HAVE to see the inside of Tiger Woods’ $20m yacht

There are no hotel rooms or rental houses for Tiger Woods this week as he bids to end a ten-year winless drought in the majors.

Instead, the world No.1 will be staying aboard his $20m super-yacht ‘Privacy’.

Fourteen-time major-winner Woods has docked the ship in the plush Hamptoms region at the east end of Long Island, close to this week’s US Open host venue Shinnecock Hills.

The 155-foot yacht – or ‘dinghy’, as Woods refers to it – comes equipped with a Jacuzzi, gym, cinema and more.



The Golf Channel managed to get a sneek peak on-board it. Check out their video of Privacy from the inside…

Woods gets his bid for a fourth US Open victory underway at 1.47pm (6.47pm UK time) in the company of world No.1 Dustin Johnson and reigning US PGA champion Justin Thomas.

