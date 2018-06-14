search
You HAVE to see the inside of Tiger Woods' $20m yacht

Golf News

You HAVE to see the inside of Tiger Woods’ $20m yacht

By Michael McEwan14 June, 2018
Tiger Woods Tiger Woods yacht Privacy US Open Shinnecock Hills Major Championships
Tiger Woods Privacy 1

There are no hotel rooms or rental houses for Tiger Woods this week as he bids to end a ten-year winless drought in the majors.

Instead, the world No.1 will be staying aboard his $20m super-yacht ‘Privacy’.

Fourteen-time major-winner Woods has docked the ship in the plush Hamptoms region at the east end of Long Island, close to this week’s US Open host venue Shinnecock Hills.

Tiger Woods Privacy 2

MORE - Jason Day ridiculed for 'bulletproof vest' US Open outfit

The 155-foot yacht – or ‘dinghy’, as Woods refers to it – comes equipped with a Jacuzzi, gym, cinema and more.

MORE - Check out the clubs Tiger Woods will use in this week's US Open

The Golf Channel managed to get a sneek peak on-board it. Check out their video of Privacy from the inside…

MORE - How golf's major landscape has changed since Tiger Woods' last win

Woods gets his bid for a fourth US Open victory underway at 1.47pm (6.47pm UK time) in the company of world No.1 Dustin Johnson and reigning US PGA champion Justin Thomas.

Do you think Tiger Woods will win this week's US Open?

Yes or no? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

